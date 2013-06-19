Star Wars Comics Preview: June 19, 2013

It's Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump!

Star Wars: Darth Vader and the Ninth Assassin #3, $3.50

Darth Vader’s search for the culprits behind an assassination attempt on the Emperor leads to a shattered Star Destroyer floating lifeless above a mysterious moon. On the ground he finds no survivors -- instead ancient ruins, and frightening inhabitants. All the while, a hunter follows, waiting for the moment to strike!

