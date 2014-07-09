Star Wars Comics Preview: July 9, 2014

Get a sneak peek at Star Wars #19 by Brian Wood and Carlos D’Anda!
It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today!
STAR WARS #19
$2.99
32 pages
Luke, Leia, Han, and Chewie are together again aboard the Millennium Falcon. Disguised as smugglers, they have a crazy caper to pull off -- if they can avoid the dreaded bounty hunter IG-88!
“Wood continues to craft a great story to add to the already rich expanded universe, leaving the readers wanting for more.” -- Newsarama
“I’ll be damned if I’m going to miss a single thing.” -- Comic Bastards
Writer: Brian Wood
Artist: Carlos D’Anda
Colorist: Gabe Eltaeb
Cover Artist: Hugh Fleming