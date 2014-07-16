Star Wars Comics Preview: July 16, 2014

Get a first look at Star Wars: Darth Maul -- Son of Dathomir #3, a new canonical story based on unaired episodes of The Clone Wars!

It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of Star Wars: Darth Maul -- Son of Dathomir #3, available today!

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL -- SON OF DATHOMIR #3

$3.50

40 pages

Darth Maul has captured Darth Sidious’ new apprentice! Mother Talzin and Maul attempt to sway Count Dooku to their cause, revealing surprising facts about Maul’s past. But an attack by an elite Jedi strike force throws everyone’s plans into chaos!

* Based on unaired episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars!

Writer: Jeremy Barlow

Artist: Juan Frigeri

Inker: Mauro Vargas

Colorist: Wes Dzioba

Cover Artist: Chris Scalf