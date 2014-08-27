Star Wars Comics Preview: August 27, 2014

Check out the cover and interior pages of Star Wars: Legacy #18!
It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of Star Wars: Legacy #18, available today!
STAR WARS: LEGACY #18
$2.99
32 pages
Ania Solo and her friends find themselves fighting alongside the Imperial Knights and the Empress herself against a legion of Sith! While the others fight for control of the galaxy, Ania fights to save her friend -- Imperial Knight Jao Assam, who has been enslaved by the dark side!
“Star Wars: Legacy is essential reading for any Star Wars fan, and it’s one of the best tie-in comics on shelves at the moment. Highly recommended.” -- All-Comic
Writer: Corinna Bechko, Gabriel Hardman
Artist: Gabriel Hardman, Brian Albert Thies
Colorist: Jordan Boyd
Cover Artist: Agustin Alessio