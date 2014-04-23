Star Wars Comics Preview: April 23, 2014

Get a first look at Star Wars: Legacy #14!

It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump!

STAR WARS: LEGACY #14

$2.99

32 pages

A look into Ania Solo’s prison-camp past reveals a secret connection to the brutal bounty hunter who is desperate to bring her to justice -- dead, not alive!

But bounty hunters are only part of Ania’s problems!

*The answer to “Who is Ania Solo?” is at hand!

“Bechko and Hardman do a fantastic job.” -- Comic Booked