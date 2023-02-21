ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

5 Reasons to Go to Star Wars Celebration for the First Time

February 21, 2023
February 21, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Never been to the world’s biggest Star Wars party? Now is the time.

There’s no fan event quite like Star Wars Celebration. Devoted solely to the galaxy far, far away and produced by Lucasfilm, it’s a way for fans to come together and let their love of the saga shine. With tons to do and see at Celebration, there’s no one reason to go; but if you’ve yet to make the journey, and with Star Wars Celebration Europe coming April 7-10 in London, here are five reasons you may want to take the plunge. (And if you can't join us this year, with the next Star Wars Celebration not taking place until 2025, you'll have plenty of time to work on your cosplay, refine your Wookiee roar, and sharpen your lightsaber skills.)

The Bad Batch panel at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim

1. You can be in the room for all the new reveals, and see them before anyone else.

There are always surprises at Star Wars Celebration. New trailers, announcements, and more, and there’s nothing like being in the room with thousands of other fans to see and hear them for the first time. It’s an experience that can’t be replicated, and something you’ll never forget.

The Wilrow Hoods at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim

2. You can celebrate anything and everything Star Wars.

No matter what Star Wars storytelling you love — the movies, the series, the animation, books, comics, games, and beyond — you will find it at Celebration. There are panels for everything and booths aplenty representing all the ways we experience Star Wars today.

A Mandalorian helmet being held up in the crowd at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim

3. It’s all Star Wars fans.

Unlike other fan conventions, everyone ultimately goes to Star Wars Celebration for the same reason: they love Star Wars. As such, it’s a place to meet and be around other Star Wars fans from all over the world. There’s no other opportunity like it. It’s also family-friendly, with a whole area — the Star Wars Kids pavilion — dedicated to providing a fun, active space for younglings.

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim

4. The guest list.

Star Wars Celebration is the one fan event to see Star Wars creators and stars from across generations. With in-depth panel discussions spanning the saga, from the classic films to upcoming storytelling, Celebration has hosted legends from yesteryear and today. Plus, many Star Wars greats will take photos and sign autographs through OfficialPix, giving you the chance to meet some of your favorite people who’ve brought Star Wars to life.

A crowd of fans at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim

5. It’s for everyone.

Lucasfilm has a saying: “Star Wars is for everyone.” And the same is true of Celebration. We would be honored if you would join us.

Check out StarWarsCelebration.com for more information. Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be held April 7-10, 2023, at ExCeL London in England.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

SWCE 2023

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Online Store Now Open - Updated

    June 23, 2023

    June 23, 2023

    Jun 23

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    How Lucasfilm and Volkswagen Forged a New Collaboration Inspired by The Mandalorian

    April 20, 2023

    April 20, 2023

    Apr 20

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    SWCE 2023: All the Big News

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars Celebration Heads to Japan in 2025

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    SWCE 2023: Check Out Jazwares' Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Series V

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"}

    SWCE 2023: Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Trailer, Key Art, and Cast Revealed

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    SWCE 2023: Marvel Reveals Star Wars: Dark Droids Horror Event and More

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    SWCE 2023: Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Coming in 2024

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved