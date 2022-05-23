ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

How to Experience Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 at Home

May 23, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Not going to Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022? StarWars.com is here to rescue you.

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 will be held May 26-29, 2022, and StarWars.com will be your virtual command center. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Tune into Star Wars Celebration LIVE! on the StarWars.com homepage or YouTube.com/StarWars at 12:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 26, and 12 p.m. PT on subsequent days.
  • Lucasfilm’s official live stream, Star Wars Celebration LIVE! will feature select panels, along with celebrity guests on the LIVE! stage, and much more.
  • StarWars.com will publish panel recaps along with breaking news throughout Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022. You can find these on the StarWars.com homepage and in the News + Blog section.
  • Want to see more from Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022? You’ll find continually updated photo galleries of panels, cosplayers, and more on the StarWars.com homepage.

Whether you join us in Anaheim or on StarWars.com for Star Wars Celebration, we look forward to seeing you!

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 will be held May 26-29, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

