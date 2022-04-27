Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 Panel Reservation Details

Get a full rundown on how to gain entry to panels, the Celebration store, and more.

Heading to Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022? Here's the intel you need on how to access the biggest panels, show store, exhibitor exclusives, and more.

Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm, and ReedPop will once again offer two different digital systems that will make it easier than ever to experience Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022.

Virtual panel selection will allow fans to enter a random drawing for admission to the first panel of each day on the Celebration Stage, Galaxy Stage, and Twin Suns Stage all weekend long at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022. Fans will be eligible to enter the drawing for themselves and any additional tickets they purchased on their original order.

Virtual panel selection provides peace of mind and eliminates the need for fans to camp out overnight! Fans who are randomly selected for admission to the first panels each morning on the Celebration Stage, Galaxy Stage, and Twin Suns Stage will be sent QR code, via email, in advance of the show so there is no need to queue up early. For the safety and comfort of all fans, overnight queuing is not permitted at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 or any other panel stage. We understand that some attendees enjoy the community aspect of staying overnight with their fellow fans, and there will be plenty of evening events to keep the Celebration party going!

In addition to fan-favorite panels, some of the top brands from the Star Wars universe selling exclusive exhibitor items will also be utilizing the virtual random selection process described above to handle demand and to provide more fans the opportunity to purchase exclusive items from their booth.

If selected randomly, you will be given an opportunity to accept your panel selection via email. Any remaining unclaimed admissions will be opened for LIGHTSPEED Lane panel reservations each morning on the mobile app (see below) and website for fans that were not previously selected. Jedi Master VIPs are not eligible as they already have reserved seats for all panels on the Celebration Stage.

Fans will be able to enter the random selection process and manage their panel/exclusive item requests through the Star Wars Celebration website prior to the convention. Follow Star Wars Celebration on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for official announcements and more details on how to enter in the coming weeks!

The LIGHTSPEED Lane reservation process will allow fans to reserve time slots for the official merch store and more, in addition to a section of reserved seating at the Galaxy Stage and Twin Suns stage for all panels after the first panel of the day. The LIGHTSPEED Lane reservation process will be available on our website and mobile app starting at 9 a.m. PT each morning of Star Wars Celebration, Thursday through Sunday. Please Note: Your physical badge must be activated in order for you to make reservations. We encourage you to pick up your badge early during our extended registration hours.

LIGHTSPEED Lane reservations are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability. Fans are able to make one LIGHTSPEED Lane reservation per stage per day for panels on the Galaxy and Twin Suns stages. This does not include the live streaming of the morning panels from the Celebration Stage on the Galaxy and Twin Suns Stages. All panels taking place on the The Star Wars Celebration LIVE Stage, Podcast Stage, University Stage, Collectors Stage, and Fan Stage are open to all fans and do not require random selection or advance panel reservations.

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 will be held May 26-29, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

