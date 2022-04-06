Join Lucasfilm’s Filmmakers and Special Guests for a Look at What's Coming Soon to a Galaxy Near You…

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 will kick off with a panel that will be long remembered.

Star Wars Celebration returns in May, launching with a must-see showcase that will kick the weekend's festivities into hyperdrive. On Thursday, May 26, Lucasfilm’s current crop of live-action filmmakers will be joined by special guests to discuss the many Star Wars adventures coming soon, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and The Mandalorian.

Order your Star Wars Celebration tickets before April 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT and get them in the mail before the show.

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 will be held May 26-29, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

