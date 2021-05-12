ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 Dates Changing

May 12, 2021
Lucasfilm's official Star Wars fan event will arrive early.

The dates for Star Wars Celebration Anaheim are moving up from August 18-21, 2022, to May 26-29, 2022. We can’t wait to welcome fans back safely.

Current ticket holders that wish to keep their existing tickets will have their order automatically transferred to the new event dates and will receive a new confirmation email in the coming months. If fans want to keep their tickets, no further action is required on their part.

If a ticket holder wishes to request a refund for their 2022 ticket order, they can do so by visiting StarWarsCelebration.com. Ticket refunds requests must be submitted before June 11, 2021. All ticket holders will receive an email with detailed instructions on how to submit a refund request, if they choose to do so.

We look forward to seeing everyone May 26-29, 2022, at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim!

To be the first to know about other upcoming exciting Star Wars Celebration news, be sure to subscribe to the Star Wars Celebration newsletter at StarWarsCelebration.com today!

