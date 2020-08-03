Keep Up Your Visual Scanning with This Trench Run Book Nook DIY

Lock S-foils in craft position.
Books can transport you to a galaxy far, far away, but you can also bring the galaxy to your books! A “book nook” or shelf insert is a book-sized diorama depicting a scene from your favorite novel or film. With cardboard, paint, and some kitbashing, you can turn a small section of your bookshelf into the iconic Death Star trench. Light it up and you’ll have an eye-catching conversation piece unlike any other.
Here’s what you need to add an epic scene to your already impressive (most impressive) Star Wars book collection.
What You’ll Need*