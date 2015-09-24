Star Wars Battlefront Beta: Armed and Operational - UPDATED!

Get ready for the ultimate test drive.

UPDATED 9/24:

Here's some vital information to store in the memory banks of your Artoo unit: EA has announced that the Star Wars Battlefront Beta will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and on PC via Origin between October 8 and October 12. The Beta will offer three playable modes, allowing players to fight for both the Empire and the Rebellion:



Walker Assault on Hoth: Fight in epic 40-player battles as a Rebel to destroy the Empire’s onslaught of AT-ATs by calling in Y-wing bombers. Or, side with the Empire and protect your walkers while utilizing their mighty weaponry to crush the Rebel objective.

Drop Zone on Sullust: Escape pods are crashing down and you and your team must fight to control them. With its frantic 8v8 matches, Drop Zone is sure to put your combat and strategy skills to the test.

Survival Mission on Tatooine: Play alone offline or with a friend via co-op or split-screen as you battle to hold off waves of Imperial forces including AT-STs, TIE fighters, elite stormtroopers and more.

So prepare for battle on October 8, whether you're looking to crush the Rebellion, restore freedom to the galaxy, or both.

ORIGINAL POST:

Star Wars Battlefront is almost here -- but you don't have to wait until its November 17 release to play it.

EA has announced that Star Wars Battlefront beta will be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and on Origin for PC in early October. It will feature the Walker Assault on Hoth, a massive 40-player battle that will also give gamers a chance to play as either Luke Skywalker or Darth Vader, and the Survival Mission on Tatooine, where two Rebels must find a way to combat waves of Imperial forces. In addition to the two battle simulations will be a new mode appropriately named "Drop Zone." More details on that in the weeks ahead.

Also set to debut during Star Wars Battlefront beta is the Star Wars Battlefront Companion Experience. Available at www.StarWarsBattlefront.com, the Star Wars Battlefront Companion experience will feature the strategic card game Base Command, and allow both Rebel and Imperial players to multitask and receive various notifications while playing Star Wars Battlefront. The Star Wars Battlefront Companion will be available in the Apple App Store and Google Play prior to the release of Star Wars Battlefront on November 17.

