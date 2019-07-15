Star Wars at San Diego Comic-Con 2019: Everything You Need to Know

Get all the essential intel how to see the new Sith trooper, exclusives, signings, and more!

The Force will be strong with San Diego Comic-Con 2019! Fans attending the pop-culture extravaganza can look forward to a special exhibit on stormtrooper costumes, panel discussions, autograph signings, and much more! StarWars.com is happy to present a roundup of all the galactic goodness coming to San Diego this week. See you there!

Lucasfilm Pavilion and Sith Trooper Debut in Stormtrooper Costume Exhibit

Lucasfilm will officially reveal the menacing new Sith trooper from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in a special exhibit celebrating the evolution of stormtrooper design. Located in the Lucasfilm pavilion (booth #2913), the display will offer fans an up-close look at these iconic pieces of armor, all screen-used, as well as a video component featuring Star Wars greats, including legendary concept artist Doug Chiang.

Exclusives and Early Release Sith Trooper Products

There will be a galaxy of Star Wars exclusives and first-to-market items coming to SDCC 2019 -- including early-release Sith trooper products, ranging from a new figure in Hasbro's popular Black Series line to a bold Fifth Sun tee and beyond. Check out StarWars.com's full reveals of exclusive items and Sith trooper merchandise.









For the latest happenings in Star Wars, you won't want to miss official panels from Lucasfilm and the biggest Star Wars licensees. See below for full descriptions, days, and times -- and set your coordinates!

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art: Behind the Scenes

Thursday, July 18, 2019

10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Room 5AB

George Lucas' new museum is under construction in L.A. Meet Lucas Museum curators Erin M. Curtis, Anastasia James, and Ryan Linkof and learn about a collection of visual storytelling that spans everything from ancient art to illustration, comic art, photography, and the arts of filmmaking, including storyboards, costumes, props, and visual effects.

Fun With Funko

Friday, July 19, 2019

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Room 7AB

Come meet the crew responsible for bringing the greatest story in the galaxy to the world of all your favorite Funko collectibles. Hear the stories behind their own deeply personal connections with “a galaxy far, far away" and how they channel that passion into constantly growing, ever-evolving Star Wars expressions. From their lifelong dreams to a literal dream come true, the story of Star Wars and Funko is one built from the hearts of true-blue fans.

Star Wars Collectibles Update with Lucasfilm's Brian Merten

Friday, July 19, 2019

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Room 7AB

Besides being awesome, the things we collect and bring into our lives are real expressions of the story we love. Join the excitement and learn firsthand what's happening with your favorite Star Wars collectibles. Panelists will chat about prop replicas, statues, and much more, maybe with a surprise or two along the way.

Behind the Design: Star Wars Fashion Collaborations

Friday, July 19, 2019

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Room 7AB

Star Wars has always been on the forefront of the "geek chic" fashion movement by bringing iconic characters and stories to life through the lens of modern-day fashion. Over the past decade, the portfolio of brand partnerships has grown significantly, allowing fans all over the world to celebrate their passion for the brand with more than just T-shirts. This panel will include an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the design and development process of Star Wars fashion and accessories, including two new collaborations being unveiled at SDCC this year.

Hasbro Star Wars

Friday, July 19, 2019

2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Room 7AB

Members of the Hasbro and Lucasfilm team discuss the popular Hasbro Star Wars line. Attendees will get an in-depth look at Hasbro's latest action figure offerings. Word on the Holonet is there may also be a few surprises. Panelists: Sarah Carroll and Sam Smith.

Star Wars Audiobooks: Behind the Scenes

Friday, July 19, 2019

3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Room 7AB

Get the inside scoop on how the Star Wars audiobooks are recorded and produced with some of the biggest Star Wars authors, voice actors, and producers in the business! You'll hear from Janina Gavankar (voice of Iden Versio, narrator of Inferno Squad), Catherine Taber (voice of Padme, narrator of Queen's Shadow), Cavan Scott (author of Star Wars audiobook exclusive Dooku: Jedi Lost), and Nick Martorelli (Penguin Random House Audio producer) about how they create characters, what it's like in the recording booth, and how production builds different layers of voice narration, sound effects, and music into the final track.

Step Inside ILMxLAB's Star Wars Stories

Friday, July 19, 2019

4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Room 7AB

From your Jedi Trials on Tatooine to a walk on the dark side in Vader Immortal, ILMxLAB is taking Star Wars fans on immersive journeys to a galaxy far, far away. Alyssa Finley (senior producer), Jose Perez III (senior experience designer), and Sarah Barrick (production coordinator) will give attendees a look back at these incredible adventures and a sneak peek at Vader Immortal: Episode II. Moderated by Justin Bolger (ILMxLAB marketing manager).

Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories from A Galaxy Far, Far Away

Friday July 19, 2019

5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Room 7AB

As we near the epic conclusion of the Skywalker saga with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, some of the biggest and best Star Wars authors and artists gather to discuss new and upcoming stories set in a galaxy far, far away. Featuring Lou Anders (Pirate's Price), Katie Cook (Creatures Big & Small), Zorida Córdova (A Crash of Fate), Delilah Dawson (Black Spire), E. K. Johnston (Queen's Shadow), George Mann (Myths & Fables), Brian Rood (The Skywalker Saga), Cavan Scott (Dooku: Jedi Lost), Kevin Shinick (Force Collector), Charles Soule (Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith), Timothy Zahn (Thrawn: Treason), and Rebecca Roanhorse (Resistance Reborn). Moderated by Lucasfilm's Michael Siglain and Jennifer Heddle.

Signings

Star Wars authors -- and a certain ol' smoothie -- will be on hand to sign autographs at SDCC 2019. See below!

Chronicle Books (Booth #1506)



Jeffrey Brown (Rey & Pals)

Thursday, July 18: 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 19: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. (at booth #AA25) Saturday, July 20: 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. (at booth #AA25)





Christian Blauvelt (Be More Vader & Be More Yoda)

Thursday, July 18: 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Friday, July 19: 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.





Delilah Dawson (signing Black Spire posters and Phasma)

Friday, July 19: 1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.



Timothy Zahn (Thrawn: Treason)

Thursday, July 18: 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. (Autograph Area Table 10) Friday, July 19: 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ( Autograph Area Table 25) Saturday, July 20: 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. (Autograph Area Table 10) Sunday, July 21: 2:00 p.m. -4:00 p.m. ( Autograph Area Table 25)





George Mann (Myths & Fables)

Thursday, July 18: 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.



EK Johnston (Queen’s Shadow)

Friday, July 19: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.



Zoraida Cordova (A Crash of Fate)

Saturday, July 20: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.



Ashley Eckstein (It’s Your Universe)

Saturday, July 20: 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.



Katie Cook (Search Your Feelings)

Sunday, July 21: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.





(Booth #1515-A)(Booth #2913-U)(Booth #2913-V) (Disney Lucasfilm Press)(Booth #2343)

The legendary Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) will be making his only San Diego Comic-Con appearance for a FREE signing on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Entertainment Earth booth (#2343).

This signing is free but requires a ticket to attend. Details on how to register for a chance to win a free ticket to this event will be available at the Entertainment Earth booth the first day of the show. Registration closes approximately 60 minutes before the signing.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #SanDiegoComicCon2019