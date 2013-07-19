ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

SDCC 2013: Hasbro Unveils New Star Wars Action Figures

July 19, 2013
StarWars.com Team

Get a first look at upcoming entries in the Black Series, Angry Birds Star Wars toys, and more!

A Boba Fett action figure holding his blaster.

Today at San Diego Comic-Con, Hasbro pulled back the curtain on a ton of upcoming Star Wars toys, including new figures in the Black Series (both 6-inch and 3.75-inch scales), Saga Legends, Angry Birds Star Wars TELEPODS and lots more -- and we've got the first details and product images! Check out our special preview after the jump!

STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES

6-inch Figures - Wave 2
Coming Fall 2013, the Black Series will offer the first-ever line of 6-inch Star Wars figures. Wave 2, announced at Comic-Con, will feature a heavy-hitting lineup of Star Wars legends: Princess Leia (Episode VI), Han Solo (Episode IV), Greedo (Episode IV), and Boba Fett (Episode V).

3.75-inch Figures - Wave 2
Wave 2 of the classic scale Black Series figures mixes characters from the film and an Expanded Universe favorite: R2-D2 (Episode II), Pablo-Jill (Episode II), Luminara Unduli (Episode II), Elite Corps Clone Trooper (Episode III), Stormtrooper (Episode IV), Mara Jade Skywalker (EU).

ANGRY BIRDS STAR WARS

One of the big additions to Angry Birds Star Wars II is TELEPODS -- toys which can be used in-game. In the gallery below, you'll see the following:

  • Star Destroyer - Allows gamers to teleport 10 figures (six of which are exclusive to this set) into the game.
  • Vehicle Packs - Each set comes with two figures, one of which is exclusive. Vehicles include Endor Chase and Death Star Trench Run.
  • Sets - Each set comes with two figures, one of which is exclusive. Choose from Battle on Geonosis, Duel with Count Dooku, and Bounty Hunters.
  • Darth Vader Carry Case - Holds up to 30 figures, lightsaber launcher, TELEPODS base, and stacking blocks. Comes with an exclusive Chewbacca Bird figure!
  • Jedi Vs. Sith Multi-Pack - Create epic battles with six figures, two of which are exclusive to this set.
  • Figure Pack - Features two figures.

ACTION FIGURES AND VEHICLES

Class II 3.75-inch Vehicles
New vehicles set for Fall 2013 include Boba Fett’s Slave I, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter, and Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi Starfighter.

Star Wars Mission Series 3.75-inch Figures – Wave 2
The Star Wars Mission Series features two-packs of figures -- wave 2 hits in Fall 2013, with Tantive IV featuring R2-D2 and C-3PO (Episode IV), Mandalore featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Maul (The Clone Wars), and Death Star featuring Han Solo and Chewbacca (Episode IV).

Star Wars Saga Legends 3.75-inch Figures – Wave 2 and Wave 1, 2014 Sneak Peek
The classic line continues characters from the movies as well as the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series -- and at a new lower price.

Wave 2 features Boba Fett (Episode V), Captain Rex (The Clone Wars), Stormtrooper (Episode IV), Clone Commander Cody (The Clone Wars); Wave 1 of 2014 is set to include Obi-Wan Kenobi (The Clone Wars), Luke Skywalker (Episode VI).

Enjoy the preview photos below!

  • The Black Series 6" - Boba Fett

    The Black Series 6" - Boba Fett

  • The Black Series 6" - Greedo

    The Black Series 6" - Greedo

  • The Black Series 6" - Han Solo

    The Black Series 6" - Han Solo

  • The Black Series 6" - Leia

    The Black Series 6" - Leia

  • The Black Series 3.75" - Elite Clone

    The Black Series 3.75" - Elite Clone

  • The Black Series 3.75" - Luminara

    The Black Series 3.75" - Luminara

  • The Black Series 3.75" - Mara Jade

    The Black Series 3.75" - Mara Jade

  • The Black Series 3.75" - Pablo Jill

    The Black Series 3.75" - Pablo Jill

  • The Black Series 3.75" - R2-D2

    The Black Series 3.75" - R2-D2

  • The Black Series 3.75" - Stormtrooper

    The Black Series 3.75" - Stormtrooper

  • Angry Birds Star Wars Star Destroyer

    Angry Birds Star Wars Star Destroyer

  • Angry Birds Star Wars Vader Carry Case

    Angry Birds Star Wars Vader Carry Case

  • Angry Birds Star Wars TELEPODS Figure Packs

    Angry Birds Star Wars TELEPODS Figure Packs

  • Angry Birds Star Wars TELEPODS Death Star Trench Run

    Angry Birds Star Wars TELEPODS Death Star Trench Run

  • Angry Birds Star Wars TELEPODS Endor Chase

    Angry Birds Star Wars TELEPODS Endor Chase

  • Angry Birds Star Wars TELEPODS Bounty Hunters

    Angry Birds Star Wars TELEPODS Bounty Hunters

  • Angry Birds Star Wars TELEPODS Bounty Hunters

    Angry Birds Star Wars TELEPODS Bounty Hunters

  • Angry Birds Star Wars TELEPODS Geonosis

    Angry Birds Star Wars TELEPODS Geonosis

  • Angry Birds Star Wars TELEPODS Duel with Dooku

    Angry Birds Star Wars TELEPODS Duel with Dooku

  • Angry Birds Star Wars TELEPODS Jedi vs Sith Multi-Pack

    Angry Birds Star Wars TELEPODS Jedi vs Sith Multi-Pack

  • Class II Anakin Starfighter

    Class II Anakin Starfighter

  • Class II Boba Fett Slave I

    Class II Boba Fett Slave I

  • Class II Obi Wan Starfighter

    Class II Obi Wan Starfighter

  • Mission Series Chewbacca

    Mission Series Chewbacca

  • Mission Series Darth Maul

    Mission Series Darth Maul

  • Mission Series Han Solo

    Mission Series Han Solo

  • Mission Series Obi Wan

    Mission Series Obi Wan

  • Mission Series R2-D2 and C-3PO

    Mission Series R2-D2 and C-3PO

  • Saga Legends Boba Fett

    Saga Legends Boba Fett

  • Saga Legends Captain Rex

    Saga Legends Captain Rex

  • Saga Legends Cody

    Saga Legends Cody

  • Saga Legends Jedi Luke

    Saga Legends Jedi Luke

  • Saga Legends Obi-Wan

    Saga Legends Obi-Wan

  • Saga Legends Stormtrooper

    Saga Legends Stormtrooper

  • boba-header

    boba-header

    • Hasbro SDCC 2013 san diego comic con star wars toys Star Wars: The Black Series

