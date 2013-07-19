SDCC 2013: Hasbro Unveils New Star Wars Action Figures

Get a first look at upcoming entries in the Black Series, Angry Birds Star Wars toys, and more!

Today at San Diego Comic-Con, Hasbro pulled back the curtain on a ton of upcoming Star Wars toys, including new figures in the Black Series (both 6-inch and 3.75-inch scales), Saga Legends, Angry Birds Star Wars TELEPODS and lots more -- and we've got the first details and product images! Check out our special preview after the jump!

STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES

6-inch Figures - Wave 2

Coming Fall 2013, the Black Series will offer the first-ever line of 6-inch Star Wars figures. Wave 2, announced at Comic-Con, will feature a heavy-hitting lineup of Star Wars legends: Princess Leia (Episode VI), Han Solo (Episode IV), Greedo (Episode IV), and Boba Fett (Episode V).

3.75-inch Figures - Wave 2

Wave 2 of the classic scale Black Series figures mixes characters from the film and an Expanded Universe favorite: R2-D2 (Episode II), Pablo-Jill (Episode II), Luminara Unduli (Episode II), Elite Corps Clone Trooper (Episode III), Stormtrooper (Episode IV), Mara Jade Skywalker (EU).

ANGRY BIRDS STAR WARS

One of the big additions to Angry Birds Star Wars II is TELEPODS -- toys which can be used in-game. In the gallery below, you'll see the following:



Star Destroyer - Allows gamers to teleport 10 figures (six of which are exclusive to this set) into the game.

Vehicle Packs - Each set comes with two figures, one of which is exclusive. Vehicles include Endor Chase and Death Star Trench Run.

Sets - Each set comes with two figures, one of which is exclusive. Choose from Battle on Geonosis, Duel with Count Dooku, and Bounty Hunters.

Darth Vader Carry Case - Holds up to 30 figures, lightsaber launcher, TELEPODS base, and stacking blocks. Comes with an exclusive Chewbacca Bird figure!

Jedi Vs. Sith Multi-Pack - Create epic battles with six figures, two of which are exclusive to this set.

Figure Pack - Features two figures.

Class II 3.75-inch Vehicles

New vehicles set for Fall 2013 include Boba Fett’s Slave I, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter, and Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi Starfighter.

Star Wars Mission Series 3.75-inch Figures – Wave 2

The Star Wars Mission Series features two-packs of figures -- wave 2 hits in Fall 2013, with Tantive IV featuring R2-D2 and C-3PO (Episode IV), Mandalore featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Maul (The Clone Wars), and Death Star featuring Han Solo and Chewbacca (Episode IV).

Star Wars Saga Legends 3.75-inch Figures – Wave 2 and Wave 1, 2014 Sneak Peek

The classic line continues characters from the movies as well as the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series -- and at a new lower price.

Wave 2 features Boba Fett (Episode V), Captain Rex (The Clone Wars), Stormtrooper (Episode IV), Clone Commander Cody (The Clone Wars); Wave 1 of 2014 is set to include Obi-Wan Kenobi (The Clone Wars), Luke Skywalker (Episode VI).

Enjoy the preview photos below!