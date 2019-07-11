At SDCC, Go Behind the Scenes of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

Get a first look at Star Wars creator George Lucas’s unique collection focused on art that tells stories, soon to be on display at the Los Angeles-based museum.

Just as George Lucas’s original Star Wars film was first introduced through a panel at San Diego Comic-Con back in 1976, this year fans can get their first glimpse at the future of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art during the convention’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Currently under construction in Los Angeles’s Exposition Park, the museum collection will focus on art that tells stories — including everything from ancient Greek pottery to illustrations created for magazines, comic art, and the art of filmmaking (like storyboards, costumes, props, and visual effects from Star Wars and beyond). “The Comic-Con audience has shown incredible dedication not only to George Lucas and his films, but to narrative art more broadly,” the Lucas Museum team recently told StarWars.com. “We will have much to offer for everyone at the Lucas Museum and we are excited that the Comic-Con audience will be among the first to hear about our museum and collection.”

During the event next week, attendees can join members of the Lucas Museum’s founding curatorial team -- Erin M. Curtis, Anastasia James, and Ryan Linkof -- for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art: Behind the Scenes.

The panel will offer an exciting early glimpse at the collection, carefully assembled to inspire current and future generations through the art of visual storytelling. “We will look at a wide array of works from ancient Roman mosaics to Norman Rockwell to Star Wars concept artist Ralph McQuarrie, and discuss how these diverse works and artists will come together in our galleries to offer fresh insight into narrative art and its significance throughout history,” the team says.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art: Behind the Scenes panel will take place Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Room 5AB during San Diego Comic-Con.

StarWars.com All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #SanDiegoComicCon2019