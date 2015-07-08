Announcing the Official Star Wars App: Your Lightspeed Connection to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

An elegant app for a more civilized fan, with breaking news, innovative features, and more.

If you've ever wanted to take a selfie on Hoth, play a sound clip of Darth Vader's "What?!" in response to an annoying question, or get major Star Wars news right when it's announced, you're in luck. Introducing the official Star Wars app, which lets you do all this and more.

Available now for iOS and Android devices, the Star Wars app brings together a set of fun, innovative features, is completely customizable, and connects you to a galaxy far, far away -- all the time, anywhere. To kick things off, be on the lookout for special posters (previewed below) at Lucasfilm's booth (#2913) at San Diego Comic-Con this week. Using the app's augmented reality feature, you may be able to reveal, take pictures, and shoot videos of some new friends and foes. If you do, share them with #StarWarsApp. (We promise, it's a secure hashtag and the Empire will never know.)

Once you download the app, here's where the fun begins:



Get instant notifications on big announcements, including trailer releases and movie news

Theme your app with Light Side, Dark Side, or Droid interfaces, each containing different designs, sounds, and animations

Unlock 3D characters from Star Wars: The Force Awakens using a special Augmented Reality camera feature

Take and share a Star Wars “selfie” in various iconic costumes and settings, including Jedi, Princess Leia (with hair buns), Han Solo’s carbon freeze, and more

Get Star Wars-themed weather and five-day forecasts, featuring original art and parallax effects of in-universe planets and locales

Wield a lightsaber and hone your skills against a training remote, as seen in Star Wars: A New Hope

Share animated GIFs with your friends and family of memorable scenes and characters from the Star Wars movies and TV shows, including Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars Rebels

Discover behind-the-scenes fun facts with This Day In Star Wars History

Play classic sound clips and sound effects from your favorite Star Wars characters, creatures, weapons, and scenes

Get quick updates with a snapshot news ticker

Count down to major releases like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: Episode VIII with an always-running timer

Sign up for Star Wars ID and join the growing Star Wars fan community; choose an avatar and create your own handle

Read official Star Wars news and blogs from StarWars.com, as well as app-exclusive content, including the latest on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, creator interviews, and more

Follow official Star Wars social channels via aggregated, customizable feeds from Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Tumblr, Google+, and Twitter

Watch official Star Wars videos, including movie trailers, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and more

Discover the latest Star Wars digital apps, products, and experiences from one central hub

Check out a special trailer and preview gallery below!