ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

Announcing the Official Star Wars App: Your Lightspeed Connection to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

July 8, 2015
July 8, 2015

An elegant app for a more civilized fan, with breaking news, innovative features, and more.

If you've ever wanted to take a selfie on Hoth, play a sound clip of Darth Vader's "What?!" in response to an annoying question, or get major Star Wars news right when it's announced, you're in luck. Introducing the official Star Wars app, which lets you do all this and more.

Available now for iOS and Android devices, the Star Wars app brings together a set of fun, innovative features, is completely customizable, and connects you to a galaxy far, far away -- all the time, anywhere. To kick things off, be on the lookout for special posters (previewed below) at Lucasfilm's booth (#2913) at San Diego Comic-Con this week. Using the app's augmented reality feature, you may be able to reveal, take pictures, and shoot videos of some new friends and foes. If you do, share them with #StarWarsApp. (We promise, it's a secure hashtag and the Empire will never know.)

Star Wars App - augmented reality poster

Once you download the app, here's where the fun begins:

  • Get instant notifications on big announcements, including trailer releases and movie news
  • Theme your app with Light Side, Dark Side, or Droid interfaces, each containing different designs, sounds, and animations
  • Unlock 3D characters from Star Wars: The Force Awakens using a special Augmented Reality camera feature
  • Take and share a Star Wars “selfie” in various iconic costumes and settings, including Jedi, Princess Leia (with hair buns), Han Solo’s carbon freeze, and more
  • Get Star Wars-themed weather and five-day forecasts, featuring original art and parallax effects of in-universe planets and locales
  • Wield a lightsaber and hone your skills against a training remote, as seen in Star Wars: A New Hope
  • Share animated GIFs with your friends and family of memorable scenes and characters from the Star Wars movies and TV shows, including Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars Rebels
  • Discover behind-the-scenes fun facts with This Day In Star Wars History
  • Play classic sound clips and sound effects from your favorite Star Wars characters, creatures, weapons, and scenes
  • Get quick updates with a snapshot news ticker
  • Count down to major releases like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: Episode VIII with an always-running timer
  • Sign up for Star Wars ID and join the growing Star Wars fan community; choose an avatar and create your own handle
  • Read official Star Wars news and blogs from StarWars.com, as well as app-exclusive content, including the latest on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, creator interviews, and more
  • Follow official Star Wars social channels via aggregated, customizable feeds from Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Tumblr, Google+, and Twitter
  • Watch official Star Wars videos, including movie trailers, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and more
  • Discover the latest Star Wars digital apps, products, and experiences from one central hub

Check out a special trailer and preview gallery below!


  • iPhone-Dashboard-Darkside

    of
    iPhone-Dashboard-Darkside

    of
  • iPhone-Dashboard-Droid

    of
    iPhone-Dashboard-Droid

    of
  • iPhone-Selfie

    of
    iPhone-Selfie

    of
  • iPhone-Soundboards

    of
    iPhone-Soundboards

    of
  • iPhone-News

    of
    iPhone-News

    of
  • iPhone-Weather

    of
    iPhone-Weather

    of

    • The official Star Wars app will continue to evolve, with new features coming soon. Until then, we would be honored if you would join us.

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    san diego comic con star wars app

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Team Drills Down Into Cal Kestis’ Story

    December 21, 2023

    December 21, 2023

    Dec 21

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Kelleran Beq Joins Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes - Exclusive Reveal

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC Now Available

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Enduring Legacies of Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and The Force Unleashed

    September 27, 2023

    September 27, 2023

    Sep 27

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Arrives in Fortnite

    September 26, 2023

    September 26, 2023

    Sep 26

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Coming to Fortnite

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    5 Classic Star Wars Video Games to Play This Summer

    July 31, 2023

    July 31, 2023

    Jul 31

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    SDCC 2023: Take a Peek Behind the Scenes of Star Wars Outlaws

    July 23, 2023

    July 23, 2023

    Jul 23

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved