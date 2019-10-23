Star Wars Adventures #27 Gives the Mighty Chewbacca a Wookiee Welcome - Exclusive

The First Order invades Kashyyyk in a tale set before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

It’s not wise to upset a Wookiee, and a First Order invasion of Chewbacca’s homeworld is certainly going to make the Resistance hero bristle.

In Star Wars Adventures #27, writer John Barber and artist Derek Charm bring us the first installment in a three-part story set before the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Chewie, Nien Nunb, and an adorable porg named Terbus take the helm of the Millennium Falcon on a mission to help the Wookiees of Kashyyyk defend their planet against armies of stormtroopers.

The issue also features a second story from writer Michael Moreci with art by Tony Fleecs featuring C-3PO, R2-D2, and BB-8 on a secret spy adventure for the Resistance. Check out the first few pages below and then pick up a copy October 30!

