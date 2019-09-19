ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

An Impatient Rey Trains with Luke in IDW’s Star Wars Adventures #26 - Exclusive Preview

September 19, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Get a never-before-seen look at Rey’s Jedi lessons on Ahch-To.

Some things never change.

On Ahch-To, Luke Skywalker taught Rey -- however reluctantly -- about the nature of the Force and how to stretch out and connect with the mystical energy field. In "Life Lessons" from IDW’s Star Wars Adventures #26, written by Cavan Scott with art by Derek Charm, we’ll see more of Rey’s training with the legendary Jedi. As it turns out, she’s not so different from her master. Get a sneak peek below exclusively on StarWars.com -- and look for the issue on September 25. (Extra intel: Star Wars Adventures #26 also includes a backup story, "Alone in the Dark," written by Adam Christopher with art by Megan Levens!)

Star Wars Adventures #26

Witness one of the many lessons Rey learned from Luke Skywalker during her time on Ahch-To. Plus, in an all-new installment of Tales from Wild Space, Resistance pilot Tallie teaches her squad how to overcome their fears.

Star Wars Adventures #26 cover Star Wars Adventures #26 intro page Star Wars Adventures #26 page 1 Star Wars Adventures #26 page 2 Star Wars Adventures #26 page 3 Star Wars Adventures #26 page 4 Star Wars Adventures #26 page 5

Star Wars Adventures

