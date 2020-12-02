Luke, Leia, and Lando Plan a Heist in Marvel’s Star Wars #9 - Exclusive Preview

The rebels race to recover a droid from Imperial clutches. But it won’t be easy.

Stealing from the Imperial Museum on Coruscant? You’d have to be crazy -- or a rebel hero like Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Lando Calrissian.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars #9, we glimpse the Empire’s official repository, which is filled with plundered art from across the galaxy. There’s one item, however, that the Rebel Alliance wants back…

Star Wars #9, from writer Charles Soule and artist Jan Bazaldua, with a cover by Carlo Pagulayan, arrives December 9 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.