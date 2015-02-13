ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars #3 - Exclusive Preview!

February 13, 2015
It's all-out Rebel vs. Imperial action in the next issue of Marvel's Star Wars!

Han driving an AT-AT? C-3PO piloting the Falcon? Luke versus Vader -- BEFORE Cloud City? Believe it, younglings.

Jason Aaron and John Cassaday's bestselling Star Wars series for Marvel has introduced exciting new wrinkles into the mythos of a galaxy far, far away -- many that fans never imagined. The book has been a thrill-a-minute ride in the spirit of the original trilogy, and StarWars.com is excited to present a first look at issue #3. Spoiler warning: Darth Vader versus AT-AT looks amazing.

    Look for Star Wars #3 in stores and download on March 11.

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com and Marvel.com for more on Star Wars comics and graphic novels!

