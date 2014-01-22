ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Comics Preview: January 22, 2014

January 23, 2014
Get a first look at Star Wars: Legacy #11!

Star Wars: Legacy #11 preview

It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump!

STAR WARS: LEGACY #11
$2.99
32 pages

Just who is Ania Solo? Is she a lowly salvage dealer from a backwater planet, as she says, or is she an escaped prisoner and the murderer of an Imperial Knight, as the authorities claim?

*Gabriel Hardman returns as artist!

“Like the original theatrical release...readers are left with a set of characters to relate to, assimilate with and cheer on.” -- Comic Book Resources

Star Wars: Legacy #11

CREATORS
Writer: Corinna Bechko, Gabriel Hardman
Artist: Gabriel Hardman
Colorist: Rachelle Rosenberg
Cover Artist: Agustin Alessio

