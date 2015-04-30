ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

Spencer's Celebrates the 'Warriors of Mandalore' with New Apparel Line

May 1, 2015
May 1, 2015

Announcing a new collection of clothing, watches, and more!

From Boba Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy to Pre Vizsla and Death Watch in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Mandalorian armor is one of the most iconic designs in all of Star Wars. Spencer's is honoring this classic battle gear with a new line of apparel and accessories, Warriors of Mandalore, featuring wallets, buckles, hats, keychains, bags, sleepwear, and dog tags in a sleek black and grey color scheme -- perfect for fans of the galaxy's deadliest bounty hunter and warrior cult.

Check out a special preview of the collection below, look out for blind smugglers, and shop now at Spencers.com!

  • SUMMER1_MANDALORE_FEATURE_CASE_040315_CROP[2]

    of
    SUMMER1_MANDALORE_FEATURE_CASE_040315_CROP[2]

    of
  • 02855252.zoom.a

    of
    02855252.zoom.a

    of
  • 02855252.zoom.c

    of
    02855252.zoom.c

    of
  • 02864650.zoom.a

    of
    02864650.zoom.a

    of
  • 02864650.zoom.b

    of
    02864650.zoom.b

    of
  • 02864650.zoom.c

    of
    02864650.zoom.c

    of
  • 02864668.zoom.a

    of
    02864668.zoom.a

    of
  • 02864668.zoom.b

    of
    02864668.zoom.b

    of
  • 02864668.zoom.c

    of
    02864668.zoom.c

    of
  • WOM_SW FEATURE_2[3]

    of
    WOM_SW FEATURE_2[3]

    of

    • StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    warriors of mandalore

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide 2023

    November 22, 2023

    November 22, 2023

    Nov 22

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week 2023 Deals!

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars + Halloween Shopping Guide 2023

    October 4, 2023

    October 4, 2023

    Oct 4

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 1, 2023

    Jun 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Xbox and Star Wars Join Forces with The Mandalorian-Themed Bundle

    March 2, 2023

    March 2, 2023

    Mar 2

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2023

    January 26, 2023

    January 26, 2023

    Jan 26

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Exploring Shades of the Galaxy Far, Far Away: Pat McGrath on Her New Star Wars Makeup Collaboration

    December 16, 2022

    December 16, 2022

    Dec 16

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved