Star Wars: Last Shot by Daniel José Older

Price: $28.99

On Sale: 4/17/18

In a story spans the decades, from a time before Han and Lando ever met, to a time after the destruction of the Empire, Star Wars: Last Shot features the two biggest scoundrels in the New Republic on their most dangerous adventure yet.

The Empire has been destroyed and smuggler-turned-war hero Han Solo is trying to adjust to domestic bliss with his wife Leia and young son, Ben. Enter Lando Calrissian, who needs Han’s help or all life on Cloud City will be annihilated. Lando is being hunted by a gangster known as Fyzen Gor, and to no one's surprise, it's actually Han's fault. Not long after Han met Chewie and completed the Kessel Run, he and Sana Starros cheated Gor out of getting his hands on a mysterious device. But Gor only knows the culprit was the owner of the Millennium Falcon: Lando Calrissian. In the present, Han and Lando must put together a team, including everyone's favorite Wookiee, to put a stop to Gor and his nefarious plans. Along the way Lando will realize that he has his own connection to the device, one that goes all the way back to his own days flying the Falcon with the droid L3-37.

Star Wars: Last Shot takes place in three time periods: when Lando owned the Falcon; shortly after Han takes ownership of the Falcon; and not long after the Battle of Endor. And only secrets from all three time periods will help our heroes put a stop to a new threat to the galaxy!

Star Wars: Most Wanted by Rae Carson

Price: $17.99

On Sale: 5/25/18

Han and Qi’ra don’t have a lot in common other than not having a lot. They’re street kids on the industrial planet of Corellia, doing whatever it takes to get by, dreaming of something more. They each jump at a chance to prove themselves in the perilous world of Corellia’s criminal underbelly, only to discover they are on the same mission for the same unscrupulous boss. When the job goes disastrously wrong, Han and Qi’ra are on the run--from pirates, a droid crime syndicate, the Empire, and their boss—and will have to learn to trust each other if they have any chance of surviving.

Star Wars: Lando: Double or Nothing 5-issue miniseries by Rodney Barnes (writer) and Paolo Villanelli (artist)

Price: $4.99

Issue #1 On Sale: 5/29/18

When a beautiful crime lord commissions the galaxy’s most talented smuggler to help free her people enslaved by the Empire, Lando Calrissian must wager it all on an impossible mission fraught with danger. Set just prior to the events of Solo: A Star Wars Story, our charming scoundrel must face Imperial forces with the help of his ship the Millennium Falcon in a deadly race against time. But even with the deck stacked against him, Lando can’t help playing the odds.

KIDS & TWEEN FICTION

Star Wars: The Mighty Chewbacca in the Forest of Fear! by Tom Angleberger (writer) and Andie Tong (artist)

Price: $13.99

On Sale: 5/25/18

When Chewbacca finds out that a job he thought was simply ferrying a ship full of tooka cats is actually much more dangerous, he’s excited to have something to do! But when he, a young bounty hunter librarian, and a droll cargo droid—whose real name, unbeknownst to the others, is K-2SO—land in the middle of a blue forest that seems to emit a fear-causing mist, Chewie realizes this job might be a bit too dangerous for his liking. He and his new friends will fight snarlers and sniffers and their own fears as they try to recover a sacred book—and save Han Solo in the process!

Star Wars: Chewie and the Courageous Kid

Price: $4.99

On Sale: 4/17/18

A Wookiee is a girl's best friend! When Chewbacca meets young Zarro on an Outer Rim planet, he has no choice but to set aside his own mission to help her rescue her father from a dangerous mine.

Star Wars: Choose Your Destiny: A Han & Chewie Adventure by Cavan Scott (writer) and Elsa Charretier (artist)

Price: $5.99

On Sale: 4/17/18

Jump inside the Millennium Falcon and help Han and Chewie as they journey across the galaxy on a simple smuggling job. But nothing is ever simple with Han Solo, and when things go wrong, Han pretends to be Jabba the Hutt to save himself, Chewie, and the Millennium Falcon. And that’s when things go from bad to worse! With over twenty possible outcomes, readers will have to think like a true smuggler to keep Han and Chewie safe from Imperial TIE fighters, Mandalorian mercenaries, and so much more! With so many different story paths, the adventures never end!

Star Wars: I am a Wookiee Little Golden Book

Price: $4.99

On Sale: 4/24/18

A 24-page illustrated Little Golden Book that celebrates everyone's favorite fuzzball, Chewbacca the Wookiee!

Solo: A Star Wars Story: Meet the Crew: Level 2 Reader with Stickers by Ella Patrick

Price: $4.99

On Sale: 5/25/18

Meet Han, Chewie, Lando, Qi'ra and the rest of the crew from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Solo: A Star Wars Story: Train Heist by Ella Patrick

Price: $5.99

On Sale: 5/25/18

Han Solo and Chewbacca the Wookiee must team-up for a daring train heist on the planet Vandor!

Star Wars Adventures Free Comic Book Day Issue by Cavan Scott (writer) and Derek Charm (artist)

Price: Free

On Sale: 5/5/18

Han Solo thinks he has an easy smuggling job—until bounty hunters Zuckuss and 4-LOM arrive with their sights set on Han’s cargo—and Han. But Han just might have a trick or two up his sleeve to save himself and finish the job.

Star Wars Adventures #10 by Cavan Scott (writer) and Derek Charm (artist)

Price: $3.99

On Sale: May 2018

“Powered Down” Part 1 of 2. Han and Chewie are on the run from bounty hunters and take refuge on a planet that mysteriously shuts down all electronics. With no way off the planet, will our favorite scruffy duo be able to evade their pursuers and save themselves?

Star Wars Adventures #11 by Cavan Scott (writer) and Derek Charm (artist)

Price: $3.99

On Sale: June 2018

“Powered Down” Part 2 of 2. Han & Chewie must work together with bounty hunters Zuckuss and 4-LOM to battle a horde of insect-like droids before they’re all powered down—for good!

ADULT & YA NON-FICTION

The Art of Solo: A Star Wars Story by Phil Szostak

Price $40.00

On Sale: 5/25/18

The Art of Solo: A Star Wars Story reveals, for the first time, the design evolution of each new fantastical set, otherworldly machine, and unforgettable character in the film. Packed with hundreds of spectacular images, including production paintings, concept art and sketches, storyboards, and matte paintings, The Art of Solo: A Star Wars Story is the definitive guide to the art of the film—and a must-have keepsake for fans.

Solo: A Star Wars Story The Official Guide by Pablo Hidalgo

Price: $21.99

On Sale: 5/25/18

This essential visual guide to Solo: A Star Wars Story explores the world of young Han Solo in unparalleled detail. An authoritative companion to the latest Star Wars movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story The Official Guide features the fascinating planets, vehicles, and aliens that Han Solo encounters on his early adventures. Explore key characters, locations and props in captivating detail with extensive production photography and see the iconic Millennium Falcon as its never been seen before, in an exclusive cross-section artwork by Richard Chasemore.

Solo: A Star Wars Story – The Official Collector’s Edition

Price: $19.99 (hc)/$10.99 (sc)

On-sale: 5/25/17

The collector’s guide to Solo: A Star Wars Story, featuring profiles on the characters, ships, and worlds from the new film!

KIDS & TWEEN NON-FICTION

The Moviemaking Magic of Star Wars: Creatures & Aliens by Mark Salisbury

Price: $29.99

On Sale: 5/25/18

Go behind-the-scenes of the biggest movie franchise of all time in this immersive and interactive book to see how favorite characters—Chewbacca, Yoda, Jabba and more—were created from concept to screen. This collectible book includes 20 special interactive elements, including six-page booklets, accordion folds, and flaps that reveal the magic behind the movie with concept sketches, molds, digital imagery and more! Includes creatures and aliens from all 10 Star Wars films from A New Hope to Solo: A Star Wars Story!

Solo: A Star Wars Story Ultimate Sticker Collection by Beth Davies

Price: $12.99

On Sale: 5/25/18

This fun Han Solo sticker book contains more than 1000 colorful stickers, and is full of Star Wars facts from the new movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story. Kids will love joining young Han aboard the Millennium Falcon for many thrilling adventures. Solo: A Star Wars Story Ultimate Sticker Collection is illustrated with action-packed images from the movie, accompanied by fun, easy-to-read reference text. Join the heroes and villains as they plan missions, explore new planets, perform daring escapes, and pilot superfast starships.

Solo: A Star Wars Story: Han on the Run (Level 2 DK Reader) by Beth Davies

Price: $4.99

On Sale: 5/25/18

Young readers will love this Han Solo book, packed with characters and adventures from the new Star Wars movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story. Discover the new heroes, villains, aliens, droids, and vehicles from the movie, plus fan-favorites Han, Chewie, Lando, and the Millennium Falcon. Improve your reading skills while learning about the world of young Han Solo. Solo: A Star Wars Story Han on the Run is a Level 2 Reader packed with fun facts for kids who are beginning to read. It is part of an innovative DK series of leveled reading books that combine a highly visual approach with engaging non-fiction narratives.

Solo: A Star Wars Story Sound Book by Erin Rose Wage

Price: $5.95

On Sale: 4/20/18

Adventure through the galaxy far, far away as Han Solo meets the friends and foes that will shape his destiny. Hear 7 exciting Star Wars sounds as you explore characters, vehicles, and more from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Solo: A Star Wars Story Look & Find by Erin Rose Wage

Price: $6.95

On Sale: 5/25/18

Join Han Solo and his friends, old and new, as you search for hidden treasures – and dangers – in 8 beautifully illustrated scenes from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Then blast to the back of the book for even more Look & Find challenges.

Solo: A Star Wars Story Sticker Album

On Sale: 5/25/18

Discover more about your favorite characters from Solo: A Star Wars Story, as you read and place stickers in this amazing 32-page sticker album. Features 200 stickers from the new film!

Solo: A Star Wars Story Activity Book with Stickers

On Sale: 5/25/18

Blast off for adventure in the Millennium Falcon with Han Solo and Chewbacca, in this fun-packed activity book based on the new film, Solo: A Star Wars Story. With puzzles, games, fact files, and over 50 stickers!

Solo: A Star Wars Story Coloring Book

On Sale: 5/25/18

Meet the new heroes, villains, droids, and creatures in this coloring book based on the new film, Solo: A Star Wars Story.

