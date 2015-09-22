ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

So You Want to Be a Jedi? Audiobook - Exclusive Preview!

September 22, 2015
StarWars.com Team

A Jedi's best weapon isn't always a lightsaber.

It's not a good time to be a Rebel. The Empire has not forgotten the loss of their new battle station, and Darth Vader's win-at-all-costs pursuit has Luke, Han, Leia, and the rest of our heroes holed up in the frozen wastelands of Hoth -- a planet with hidden dangers, as revealed in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back -- So You Want to Be a Jedi? by Adam Gidwitz.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back - So You Want to Be a Jedi?

In this exclusive excerpt of the audiobook edition, Luke hangs suspended in a cave after being attacked by a wampa. With his lightsaber just beyond his reach, the young Rebel attempts to summon it with the Force. But what is it that gives him his focus?

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back -- So You Want to Be a Jedi? is available now in hardcover, e-book, and audio editions; continue visiting StarWars.com for more on upcoming Star Wars novels and audiobook excerpts!

