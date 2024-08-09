Skeleton Crew Official Trailer and Key Art Revealed

Get your first look at the new Star Wars series, then join the adventure on Disney+ December 3.

“What if we could go anywhere we want in the whole galaxy?”

This December, we’re ready to get lost in space on a new Star Wars quest asking exactly that.

Today at D23 we got our first look at Skeleton Crew with the first trailer and key art introducing the curious protagonists: Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and their motley crew: the mysterious and enigmatic Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) and the droid SM-33 (voiced by Nick Frost), the decrepit first mate of the Onyx Cinder. The cast also includes Tunde Adebimpe and Kerry Condon.



The series, created by Spider-Man Homecoming director Jon Watts and writer Christopher Ford, who also serve as the showrunners, follows along as the kids get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy and have to find their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies along the way.

We would follow them to the ends of the galaxy.

"At its core it's a story about wanting to explore a world that's bigger than your own," Watts tells StarWars.com. "I think that's something that people can relate to, no matter how old you are."

"And setting a new group of characters off on their first adventure is fascinating, especially getting to see how they will grow over time," adds Ford.

From the quiet calm of the bucolic streets and classrooms of their homeworld to the wider galaxy in the era of the New Republic, it looks like we’re in for a wild ride. The tantalizing trailer ends with a simple gesture: a floating key levitated into Jod’s hands.

As Wim puts it: “A real adventure!” Count us in!

Individual episodic directors are Jon Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung. The season was written by Christopher Ford and Jon Watts, with two episodes by Myung Joh Wesner. The series is executive produced by Christopher Ford, Jon Watts, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson, along with co-executive producers Chris Buongiorno, Karen Gilchrist, Carrie Beck and producers Susan McNamara and John Bartnicki.

Rewatch the trailer now and then prepare for launch when Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres December 3, 2024 on Disney+.