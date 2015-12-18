Set Your Style for Stun: New Star Wars Lines Hit WeLoveFine

Check out new looks from Goldie and Catherine Elhoffer featuring the dark side...and the light.

If you're looking to let the Force in, you might as well let it in with style.

New Star Wars lines from Goldie and Catherine Elhoffer have arrived at WeLoveFine.com, and they're filled with fashionable takes on classic designs from a galaxy far, far away. There are handsome trooper dresses, Darth Vader dolman shrugs, and much more. Plus, this deal is getting better all the time: From now until December 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT, customers can enjoy 15% off Star Wars purchases with the code STWFAN15, or 25% off Star Wars purchases over $75 with the code STWFAN25.

Check out the collection below!

Goldie

Goldie Pre-Orders

Catherine Elhoffer

