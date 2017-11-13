ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

See the Rise of an Imperial Mastermind in Marvel's Thrawn #1 - Exclusive Preview

November 13, 2017
StarWars.com Team

The infamous Chiss strikes in this first look at the cover and pages from Thrawn #1.

Before he battled with the Ghost crew on Star Wars Rebels. Before he was Grand Admiral. He was just Thrawn.

And we'll soon see his story in comic-book form.

Marvel's Thrawn, a six-issue adaptation of Timothy Zahn's novel of the same name, kicks off on February 7, 2018, and will document the iconic Imperial's rise in the Empire -- before he was a legend. Written by Jody Houser (Marvel's Rogue One adaptation) and illustrated by Luke Ross (Star Wars: Darth Maul, Marvel's Star Wars: The Force Awakens adaptation), the series will also include never-before-revealed scenes featuring the infamous master strategist. StarWars.com is excited to offer an exclusive first look at the cover and pages from Thrawn #1, in which Thrawn, or Mitth’raw’nuruodo, makes his presence known to the Empire.

Deploy the fleet...

Thrawn stands tall over fallen stormtroopers while AT-STs surround him on the cover of an issue of Marvel's comic book series Thrawn.

