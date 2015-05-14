Searching the Desert for Secrets in Star Wars #5 - Exclusive Preview!

Luke Skywalker returns to Tatooine while Boba Fett investigates the Mos Eisley cantina!

Darth Vader has a new obsession. Luke Skywalker has a new mission. Star Wars has a new adventure.

The stakes are getting high in Marvel's Star Wars by Jason Aaron and John Cassaday. Propelled by his victory in the Battle of Yavin, Luke has returned to Tatooine looking for clues that may help him in his quest to become a Jedi Knight. His search takes him dangerously close to the bounty hunter Boba Fett, who has been employed by Darth Vader to discover the identity of the Rebel pilot who destroyed the Death Star...

Scroll down for images of Star Wars #5 (on sale May 20) below, in which Boba Fett renews some acquaintances at the Mos Eisley cantina.