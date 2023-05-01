Rocket League Announces New Star Wars Collab

Get a first look at the droid-themed car content coming to the hit game on Star Wars Day.

Rocket League players, this is the droid content you’re looking for.

Lucasfilm Games and Psyonix announced today that Star Wars surprises will be coming to the popular vehicular soccer game Rocket League on May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day. Players can look forward to new items featuring some of your favorite droids — R2-D2, C-3PO, BB-8, and K-2SO — available in the Rocket League Item Shop. To celebrate the collaboration, players can also claim a free Star Wars R2-D2 (Twin Suns) Player Banner and “Rust Bucket” Player Title. The Star Wars content will be available in the game until May 16.