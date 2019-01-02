ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

These Tasty C-3PO Tarts Are the Perfect Sidekick

January 2, 2019
Jenn Fujikawa

An easy recipe for a delightful treat when unexpected guests leave you shouting "This is madness!"

A companion that has been by your side since day one -- whether you want him there or not -- C-3PO is a protocol droid that has seen incredible things throughout the galaxy. Fluent in more than six million forms of communication, Threepio surely knows the word "hunger" in any language.

These tangy treats are full of fresh lemon flavor and the crunchy crust gives it just the right balance of texture. The odds of finding a better lemony version of this loquacious droid are approximately 3,720 to 1!

C-3PO.

C-3PO Lemon Tarts*

You’ll need:

  • 4 tartlette pans
  • White icing
  • Chocolate icing, plus black food coloring

Candied lemon ingredients:
  • 1 lemon, sliced into wheels with seeds removed
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup water

Ingredients:
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup lemon juice
  • Zest of one lemon
  • 3 eggs
  • ¼ cup (½ stick) unsalted butter, cubed
  • Pinch of salt

Crust ingredients:
  • 1 cup graham cracker crumbs
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • Pinch of salt

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

A step from a recipe for C-3PO lemon tarts.

Step 1: In a saucepan over medium high heat, cook the sugar and water until the sugar has dissolved.

A step from a recipe for C-3PO lemon tarts.

Step 2: Place the lemon slices in the pan and simmer until soft, about 30 minutes.

A step from a recipe for C-3PO lemon tarts.

Step 3: Drain and place on a wire rack. Sprinkle with more sugar and let air dry.

A step from a recipe for C-3PO lemon tarts.

Step 4: In a saucepan whisk together the sugar, lemon juice, zest, and eggs.

Step 5: Cook over medium heat and constantly whisk in the butter and salt, until thickened.

A step from a recipe for C-3PO lemon tarts.

Step 6: Pass through a sieve, then cover the surface with plastic wrap and chill until cold.

A step from a recipe for C-3PO lemon tarts.

Step 7: In a bowl stir together the graham cracker crumbs, butter, brown sugar, and salt. Press into the tart pans.

A step from a recipe for C-3PO lemon tarts.

Step 8: Pour the curd over the crust.

A step from a recipe for C-3PO lemon tarts.

Step 9: Place the lemon slices on top for the eyes.

A step from a recipe for C-3PO lemon tarts.

Step 10: Use the white icing to pipe the eye details.

A step from a recipe for C-3PO lemon tarts.

Step 11: Pipe the rest of the face details with the black icing.

Once the icing has set the tarts are ready to serve.

A step from a recipe for C-3PO lemon tarts.

R2-D2 Kids Apron available from Williams Sonoma.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

star wars recipes C-3PO

