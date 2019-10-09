ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Return to Vader’s Castle #3 Gets Witchy with Asajj Ventress - Exclusive Preview

October 9, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Count Dooku’s former assassin finds her next target in the latest issue of IDW’s spooky miniseries.

When mysterious disappearances in the Coruscant underworld leave the authorities perplexed, there’s only one bounty hunter fit for the job: Asajj Ventress.

In Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader’s Castle issue #3, due out on October 16, the Force-sensitive Nightsister who once served Count Dooku returns for one more mission...for the right price. The twisted tale, “Bop Sh-Bop, Little Sarlacc Horror,” written by Cavan Scott with art by Francesco Francavilla and Nick Brokenshire, continues IDW’s miniseries of spooky Star Wars stories perfect for the Halloween season.

Now get ready for an exclusive preview of the next issue below, featuring our favorite Star Wars witch of the mist…

Cover art from Return to Vader's Castle issue #3. A page from Return to Vader's Castle issue #3. A page from Return to Vader's Castle issue #3. A page from Return to Vader's Castle issue #3. A page from Return to Vader's Castle issue #3. A page from Return to Vader's Castle issue #3. Cover art from Return to Vader's Castle issue #3. Cover art from Return to Vader's Castle issue #3.

