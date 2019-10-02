ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Inside the Cold Heart of Governor Tarkin in Return to Vader’s Castle #2 - Exclusive

October 2, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Recognize that foul stench? It’s time for the latest scary story from the spooky sequel to Star Wars Adventures: Tales from Vader’s Castle .

A surprise inspection from Governor Tarkin heralds a fiery collision among the stars in the latest installment from IDW’s spooky Star Wars series.

In Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader’s Castle issue #2, due out on October 9, a thief being tortured on Mustafar spins the terrifying tale of the Imperial Star Destroyer Optima in “The Curse of Tarkin.” Written by Cavan Scott with art by Francesco Francavilla and Kelley Jones, the series also features all-star artists including Nicoletta Baldari, Nick Brokenshire, Megan Levens, and Charles Paul Wilson III, for five weekly frights this Halloween season. Be sure to check out our peek behind the scenes of issue #1 in case you missed it!

Now feast your eyes on an exclusive preview of the next issue below, including a glimpse at a sinister creature emerging from the smoke…

The cover of Return to Vader's Castle issue #2. A page from Return to Vader's Castle issue #2. A page from Return to Vader's Castle issue #2. A page from Return to Vader's Castle issue #2. A page from Return to Vader's Castle issue #2. A page from Return to Vader's Castle issue #2. A variant cover of Return to Vader's Castle issue #2. A variant cover of Return to Vader's Castle issue #2.

