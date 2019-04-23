ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Reservations to Visit Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Open Next Week

April 23, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Be among the first to land on the remote outpost planet in the Outer Rim.

It's almost time for the first visitors to step foot on Batuu when Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens at Disneyland Resort May 31.

Getting inside won't cost you any additional credits once you've entered the park, but until June 24, visitors will need a reservation and a regular admission ticket to get a glimpse inside the new themed land.

Fans can expect specific details on how to make reservations on the Disney Parks Blog and Disneyland.com to be released on May 2 at 8 a.m. PT. You must have a Disney Account to register for a reservation, so be sure to create one before registration opens at 10 a.m. PT that day. There is no additional cost to make a reservation, but reservations are subject to availability.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open May 31 at the Disneyland Resort in Southern California and August 29 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida. Guests looking to guarantee a reservation to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the Disneyland Resort today can also get one by staying at a Disneyland Resort hotel between May 31 and June 23, 2019. Click here or call (714) 520-5060 to book your stay.

Guests staying at a Disneyland Resort hotel between May 31 and June 23, 2019 will receive a designated reservation to access Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge during their stay. One reservation per registered Guest. Each Guest is required to have valid theme park admission. If the hotel reservation is cancelled, the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge reservation will be cancelled. Access to certain experiences in the land are subject to capacity and other factors. Additional restrictions apply.

