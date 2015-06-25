Rescue Missions Go Awry in Princess Leia #5

Leia versus stormtroopers. 'Nuff said.

While Alderaan may have been zapped by the Death Star's superlaser, its surviving inhabitants remain scattered throughout the galaxy like a broken jigsaw puzzle, and it's up to one determined princess to unite the missing pieces and preserve the planet's legacy.

The stakes are high in Marvel's Princess Leia by writer Mark Waid and artist Terry Dodson, and all options are on the table to get the desired results.

In our exclusive preview of issue #5 (available July 1), Princess Leia battles stormtroopers in a desert showdown!