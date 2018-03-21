ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Remasters of the First 6 Star Wars Soundtracks Coming May 4

March 21, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Featuring new artwork and a collectible poster!

This May the Fourth, fans of Star Wars music will have even more reason to celebrate.

Disney Music Group announced today that May 4, a.k.a. Star Wars Day, will see the rerelease of John Williams' original six Star Wars soundtracks on CD -- all remastered, complete with new artwork and a collectible mini-poster. This includes A New Hope (1977), The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Return of the Jedi (1983), The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002), and Revenge of the Sith (2005), which feature some of the Williams' most memorable compositions, including the Star Wars main theme, "Imperial March," and "Duel of the Fates." You can get a first look at the covers below!

    • The soundtracks were reconstructed from new hi-resolution (24/192) transfers supervised by Shawn Murphy and Skywalker Sound, and are available for pre-order now at the links below:


