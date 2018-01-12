ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Rebels Have Some TIE Fighter Trouble in Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Hera - Exclusive Preview

January 12, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Hera and Chopper go on a new mission in the upcoming comic...and find the Empire waiting.

It's not easy being the captain of the Ghost.

In this exclusive preview (including alternate covers!) from IDW Publishing's Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Hera comic, coming January 17, Hera and Chopper take the Ghost to the Fekunda Outpost. Unfortunately for our rebel heroes, they have an unexpected Imperial entanglement...

This issue, written by Devin Grayson and illustrated by Eva Widermann, is the third installment in IDW's special Forces of Destiny mini-series. For more on the comic, check out StarWars.com's interviews with the creative of teams of Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Leia and Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Rey, and stay tuned for more coverage this month.

The cover of the comic book Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Hera shows Hera standing while clenching her fists.

The cover of the comic book Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Hera features Hera and Chopper.

Hera Syndulla on the cover of the Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Hera comic book.

The credit page of the Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Hera comic. Along with alternate covers, it lists writer Devin Grayson, illustrator Eva Widermann, colorist Monica Kubina, letterer Tom B. Long, assistant editor Peter Adrien Behravesh, editors Bobby Curnow and Denton J. Tipton, and publisher Greg Goldstein

Hera Syndulla talks to Chopper while a TIE fighter shoots at them in a series of comic panels.

In a series of panels from the comic book Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Hera, Hera Syndulla shoots down a TIE fighter while talking to Chopper.

A page from the Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Hera comic shows Hera talking to Chopper about the damage to her ship Ghost.

In a series of comic panels, Hera watches an Imperial officer harass farmers while forming a plan.

