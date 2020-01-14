ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Quiz: Which Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Character Are You?

January 14, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Are you more like Rey or Kylo Ren? Finn or Babu Frik? This quiz will show you your path.

The Skywalker saga has come to an end with the epic conclusion, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, in theaters now. Packed with thrills, chills, and heart-pumping moments, before you see the film again we thought you might want to know: which Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker character are you most like? Whether you lean more towards unlimited power or are simply trying to figure out where you fit in this world, we've got the answer you seek in the quiz below.

