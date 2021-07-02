Quiz: Which Star Wars Alien Should Be Your Summer Road Trip Buddy?

Pack your bags, crank up some tunes, and get ready for adventure.

This summer, we're hitting the road. Whether you've picked out the perfect vacation spot or prefer to just see where the journey takes you, traveling is more fun with you have a friend by your side.

Luckily, the Star Wars galaxy is filled with loyal Wookiee co-pilots, thoughtful Gungan warriors, and hungry foundlings who would make any road trip an adventure not soon forgotten. But who's the perfect companion for you? Take the latest StarWars.com quiz to find out which alien is accompanying you on the open road.