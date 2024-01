Are you always staring at your datapad or do you prefer the warm glow of a holoprojector? Take this StarWars.com quiz to find out!

Tech gadgets in this galaxy help keep us informed, connected, and can even help us find our way. But if you could borrow any gizmo from a galaxy far, far away, what device would be your go-to each day? Take this StarWars.com quiz to find out now!