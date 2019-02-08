Quiz: Where in the Star Wars Galaxy Should You Take Your Date for Valentine's Day?

Force-floated foods can't compare to the romantic destination we have planned for you.

From the idyllic lakes of Naboo to the gleaming, bustling cityscape of Coruscant, the Star Wars galaxy is filled with beautiful places to visit and an endless list of things to see and do. Take in some live music by the Modal Nodes, try your luck betting on a fathier race and other high-stakes games, or choose an out-of-the-way carbon-freezing chamber as the perfect place to declare your love (mostly) in private.

It's almost Valentine's Day, and with so many options, what locale would make the perfect date night spot for you? Take our quiz and prepare to make the jump to hyperspace!