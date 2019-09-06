Quiz: Match the Quote to the Star Wars Hero!

They're legendary heroes of the Republic and beyond. But how well do you know their most quotable quotes?

We've got a really good feeling about this! Last month, we tested your knowledge of some of the best quotes from the galaxy's worst. But what about the heroes? From the legendary Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker to the formidable rebel leader Leia Organa, the heroes of the Star Wars galaxy are always ready to fight for what they believe is right...and deliver some of our favorite one-liners. How well do you know your quotes from Star Wars heroes? Find out in our quiz below!