Our tribute to the Moff Jerjerrods and Tigran Jamiros of the galaxy.

Though not all Star Wars characters get significant screen time and a fleshed-out backstory, we have a special place in our hearts for the more obscure faces of the galaxy. If you think you're truly great at remembering who muttered even the most minuscule lines, we have a quiz for you! Try your luck below -- and for a spotlight on one of our favorite unsung heroes, check out Elan Sleazebaggano on The Star Wars Show this week!