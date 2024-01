Do you know more than a certain Corellian scoundrel? Find out now!

She may not look like much, but she's got it where it counts. The Millennium Falcon is one of the most iconic ships in Star Wars, so if you want to prove your ultimate fan status, we have a quiz for you. Test your knowledge of canon and behind-the-scenes facts about the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy and let us know your score in the comments below!