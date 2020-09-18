ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Mandalorian Season One?

September 18, 2020
September 18, 2020
StarWars.com Team

A person of your skill should make short work of this.

We can hardly contain our excitement for the second season of The Mandalorian, premiering October 30 on Disney+! While we count down the days to the debut of new episodes in the series, and rewatch the gorgeous new trailer, we find ourselves reflecting on the adventures of the mysterious masked warrior and his pint-sized companion from Season One. But how well do you know the series so far? Test your knowledge in this StarWars.com quiz. This is the Way.

