Quiz: Which Character from The Mandalorian Are You?

October 30, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Are you the hero, his loyal companion, or the villain of this story?

The wait is finally over! Season 2 of The Mandalorian premieres today, streaming only on Disney+. To celebrate the all-new episodes of the live-action Star Wars series, we've created a new quiz to help you determine your place in the story so far. Are you the hero of it all, masked and mysterious, with armor that conceals a heart of gold? A kid at heart no matter your age? Do you follow the rules of the Empire or stick to the bounty hunter's code?

"This is the Way" to find out...

New season starts streaming Oct. 30. Catch up on Season 1 now.

