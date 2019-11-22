Poll: Which Star Wars Character Has the Coolest Mandalorian Armor?

The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, or someone else?
Mandalorians are legendary for their fighting skills -- and their super cool armor. There's the intimidating T-visor, the surprise-filled vambraces, and assorted protective plates that tell much about a warrior's history. We've chosen some of our favorite variations of the iconic gear, from Sabine Wren's colorful getup to the battle-worn outfit of the titular gunfighter from The Mandalorian, and want to know: which do you think is coolest? Suit up and make your pick in the poll below!