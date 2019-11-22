ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Poll: Which Star Wars Character Has the Coolest Mandalorian Armor?

November 22, 2019
November 22, 2019
StarWars.com Team

The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, or someone else?

Mandalorians are legendary for their fighting skills -- and their super cool armor. There's the intimidating T-visor, the surprise-filled vambraces, and assorted protective plates that tell much about a warrior's history. We've chosen some of our favorite variations of the iconic gear, from Sabine Wren's colorful getup to the battle-worn outfit of the titular gunfighter from The Mandalorian, and want to know: which do you think is coolest? Suit up and make your pick in the poll below!

