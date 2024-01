Test your knowledge before the movie premieres in December!

We still have a couple months until Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15, but that doesn't mean we don't already know a ton of fun facts about the film. Have you been reading every detail about the eighth film of the Star Wars saga? Let's find out! Try your best to answer the questions below, and let us know how you did in the comments!

Be sure to check out the official movie website for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.