Quiz: How well do you know Star Wars: Attack of the Clones?

August 19, 2015
StarWars.com Team

Find out your rank in the clone hierarchy!

Attack of the Clones sees Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker caught up in a conflict that threatens to tear apart the Galactic Republic. It starts with a failed assassination attempt that leads the Jedi in a chase through an aerial traffic jam, escalates in a mosh pit rumble filled with droids, creatures, and clones, and ends in a quiet union that will turn the galaxy into a bottomless black hole.

Maybe you knew all this already. But there's only one way to know for sure.

Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002) Star Wars Quiz

