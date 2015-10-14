ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Quiz: How Well Do You Know Star Wars: A New Hope?

October 14, 2015
StarWars.com Team

Test your knowledge of the Star Wars film that started it all!

In Star Wars: A New Hope, a farm boy, a princess, and a smuggler's destinies become entwined in an epic quest that could decide the fate of an entire galaxy. It all begins when two lowly droids land on a barren landscape, setting off a chain of events that goes through shady dive bars, moon-sized battle stations, and galactic dogfights.

Think you know everything about the movie that changed the world in 1977? Find out with this challenging new quiz!

