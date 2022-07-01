Quiz: How Well Do You Know Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Test your trivia skill to gain the high ground on your friends and attain the rank of Jedi master.

Now that we've said "Hello there" to all six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the latest live-action Star Wars story now streaming on Disney+, we have an even deeper understanding of the former Jedi Master during his years in exile on Tatooine. Sure, he was looking after Luke Skywalker and keeping the son of Skywalker out of trouble. But now we know that he also had to fight off Inquisitors, former pupils, and protect Luke's twin sister, Leia. Prove your strength in the Force and find out how well you know Ben, er, Obi-Wan Kenobi.